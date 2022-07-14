January 14, 1963 - July 6, 2022

Mark Shannon Matthews, 59, of Albany, Oregon, sadly passed away on July 6, 2022, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mark was born on January 14, 1963, in Fullerton, California to Eugene Marshall Matthews and Dixie Marie Matthews. He graduated from Nordoff High School in Ojai, California and had recently retired after a successful 40-year career as a fire fighter, paramedic, and Fire Chief.

Mark married the love of his life, Debbie, on June 25, 2006. The two met at Costco, and after he finally found the courage to ask her on a date, it was after their second date, Debbie said to herself, "I'm going to marry this guy!" It was at Costco that Mark proposed to her on check stand #7! They shared sixteen beautiful years together traveling and enjoying their life to the fullest. Mark loved to continually surprise Debbie with many wonderful trips throughout their marriage. One of her favorite memories was a surprise trip to Disneyland for her birthday, with their granddaughter, Madi. Debbie had no idea where they were going until arriving at the airport one morning with her bags completely packed in the trunk! He was that kind of guy! The most selfless, unconditionally loving man you will ever meet with an incredible sense of humor, a huge heart for people and an abundance of stories that we all may, or may not have, heard over and over again!

Besides spending time with his family, Mark had a passion for golf, fishing, striking up conversations with complete strangers, making people laugh with his often times awkward jokes or inappropriate comments and finding "good deals" at his favorite retail establishments. One of his favorite places to shop was his beloved, Bi-Mart! After taking several years of grief from the kids about his love for Bi-Mart, he decided to give all of them Bi-Mart gift cards for Christmas one year as a joke! Funny thing about this is that all of the kids gained a new found appreciation for dad's favorite store! There was no more smack talking his Bi-Mart after that Christmas again! We will all think of him when we see or enter a Bi-Mart and it will just make us smile.

Mark is survived by his wife Debbie; five children: Emma Deane (Joe), Erin Matthews (Rex), Tessa Hines (Colton), Nick Culley (Bekah), and Samantha Layson (Ryan); eight grandchildren; Myah, Hayden, Elli, Hudson, Neah, Madi, Isaiah, and Myles; sister Shonna Matthews Perry; and his beloved wiener dog, Hank.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, September 24, from 1-4pm at the Albany Golf & Event Center located at 155 NW Country Club Lane, Albany, Oregon. In lieu of flowers we request that donations be made to Oregon Dachshund Rescue or a charity of your choice in his honor.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).