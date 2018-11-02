March 7, 1951 — October 3, 2018
Mark Sherman Burdell was born in Hillsboro, Oregon to John and Mary Jane Burdell.
He died suddenly from complications related to a serious auto accident.
He was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Western States Chiropractic College in Portland, Oregon and spent most of his career practicing in Lebanon, with a short stint in Arizona. Dr. Mark was extremely dedicated to the health and wellness of his patients, family and friends.
He was a talented musician and played keyboard in a band he organized in high school. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Lebanon Elks, the American Legion’s Sons and Daughters Post 51 and attended the Lebanon First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jane and Dr. John Burdell.
He is survived by his sister, Jane (Rob) Freres of Turner, Oregon; two nieces, Libby Sanders of Salem, Oregon and Holly Freres (David Horning) of Portland, Oregon; as well as four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Ken and Laurie Orwick, Darlene Carter, Lila and Doug Hilfiker, Marsha Delough, Roger and Linda Bullock and so many others for their love and support as well as Christine Bertucci for her many years of dedication to Dr. Mark’s practice.
A private family service will be held.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lebanon Community Foundation 1040 Park St. Lebanon, OR 97355 or Teen Challenge 31700 Fayetteville Dr. Shedd, OR 97377.