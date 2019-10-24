July 27, 1967 — October 15, 2019
Mark Lee Stevenson, 52, of Albany, passed away at home with family by his side on Tuesday, October 15.
Mark was born to Kathryne and David Stevenson in San Diego, California.
He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Chico State University and also joined the United States Marine Corp. Mark was honorably discharged for medical reasons.
Mark was passionate about music and animals. He had a wonderful sense of humor and warmed the hearts of all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dave Stevenson; brother, Frank Stevenson; and life partner of many years, Margaret Wetherall.
Mark is survived by his mother, Kathy Stevenson of Albany; brother, Jim King of Yuba City, California; and sisters, Lira Anne Stevenson of Albany, and Kendra Lynne Leal of Clayton, Colorado.
Mark was much loved by family and friends and will be missed dearly.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.