October 10, 1959 — December 11, 2018
Mark Edward Knutson, 59, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at a local care home.
Mark was born October 10, 1959 in Lebanon, the son of Danny and Minnie (Schwab) Knutson. Mark had lived in Lebanon his entire life and graduated for Lebanon High School in 1977.
Mark had worked for Vaughn Logging and later worked in the grass seed industry until he became ill from Ataxia.
Mark loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his children, Joe Knutson and Sara Solberg; father, Danny Knutson; brother, Curt Knutson, all of Lebanon; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 14 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.