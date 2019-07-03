January 26, 1948 — June 26, 2019
Put Me In Coach
On June 26, 2019 in Alpine, Oregon, Mark Joseph Fenske passed on to the “Big Ballpark In The Sky.”
A long time Alpine resident, Mark lived in the same cabin in the county for 45 years.
Mark was well known in the community for his work coaching youth baseball, donating Christmas trees to families and organizing the world famous Alpine Invitational softball tournament. This past June was the 40th annual tournament and the softball field was re-named Fenske Field.
Mark was the owner of Alpine Harvest, a local company employing a harvest crew for Monroe Tree Farms. In recent years, Mark worked the harvest for Stroda Bros.
In his youth, Mark was an excellent basketball player, earning league MVP honors for champion Hillsdale High School in San Mateo, California. He went on to make the OSU practice team as a walk on.
Mark was born in Manistee, Michigan.
He is survived by Bette Kathleen Crocker, his long-time partner; and her daughter, Carmin (Bill); and brothers, Robert Lance Fenske (Susan) and Eric Pestalozzi (Marie).
There will be a celebration of Mark’s life and potluck at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at the Alpine Tavern.