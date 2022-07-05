Mark Edward Nelson

March 6, 1965 - June 25, 2022

Mark Edward Nelson, 57, of Lebanon passed away Saturday. He was born in Cottage Grove to Bill and Betty Nelson.

Mark graduated Lebanon High School in 1983, then studied at OIT with a BA in Engineering. Mark pursued a career in the Portland area, then fulfilled his dream of living in Alaska for ten years. In 2017, Mark moved back to Oregon to be closer to family and worked at OSU. Mark has enjoyed riding motorcycles since he was young.

Mark has always been there for his family regardless of living in a different state. He will be missed and never forgotten.

Mark is survived by his father, William; siblings: Gale, Teri, John; nephew, Matt; nieces: Janna, Gabrielle, Lori and is a grand uncle to Leigh, Alex, Nick and Sawyer.

A celebration of life will be 12:30 - 3 p.m., Saturday, July 16th at the American Legion, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com