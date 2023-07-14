June 7, 1956 – June 6, 2023

Mark Dwight Hosner, 66, passed away on June 6, 2023 in Lebanon, OR.

Born June 7, 1956 to Dwight & Ardith Hosner in Grand Rapids, MI. Mark was the youngest of 4, following his sisters Terry, Nancy, and Sue.

A proud serviceman, Mark served in the Navy for 18 years. He became a skilled welder and, as a Hull Technician, received plaques and honors for his service.

Mark loved the beautiful PNW and enjoyed playing and watching golf, pool, fishing, and shooting.

Mark always had a special place in his home and heart for a dog. He had many over the years who blessed his life and home.

Mark is survived by his wife Creble "Del", his 4 sons Matt, Andy, Jeremy, and Alex, his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ardith, his father Dwight, his sister Terry, and his beloved brother-in-law Bill.

Mark was a man who loved deeply, who showed his emotions, and loved his family above all. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.