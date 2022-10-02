June 7, 1959 - September 25, 2022

Mark Donald Mehlhorn passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born in Leominster, MA on June 7, 1959, to Donald and Gail Mehlhorn. He moved to Albany, OR with his family at the age of 12.

Mark graduated from South Albany High School in 1977, and attended Southern Oregon College. He had a wide range of interests. He worked as a DJ for a local radio station, he was head banquet waiter at Sunriver, for a time. He worked as a boiler operator, concrete cutter, limited energy electrical apprentice and ended his working career running a recycled pallet business, which he loved.

Mark was always a kind and caring human being. He went out of his way to say hi to people, and would give anyone who needed it, the shirt off his back. He always stopped to help whenever someone was in need. He would be the first person to hop in the car and take a road trip, if someone needed a ride. He lived life to the fullest and seemed to be loved by everyone he met.

Mark is survived by his wife of 28 years (35 years together) Penny; Mom, Gail King; nephew, Nathan Mehlhorn and niece, Brandie Mehlhorn. He is also survived by two half-brothers: Don Jr. and Erick Mehlhorn. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Mehlhorn and his brother, Jeff Mehlhorn.