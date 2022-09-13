July 24, 1934 - August 13, 2022

CORVALLIS - Mark David McNabb, 88, died August 13th at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis after surgery.

He was born on July 24, 1934 in Negaunee, MI, to John and Estelle McNabb. He was the youngest of three brothers. Mark attended Negaunee High School and played on the football team. He received a bachelors of science degree in metallurgical engineering in 1950 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After graduation Mark married Arlene Larsen and moved to Springfield, OH to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH.

In 1961 they moved to Albany, OR where Mark worked for Wah Chang developing Niobium alloys that were used in the Apollo Space Program lunar modules. He also worked on zirconium-based alloys for use in nuclear reactors and niobium-based superconductors. He entered management at Teledyne Wah Chang and served as director of the manufacturing division, vice president of sales and marketing, vice president of operations and vice president of business units. Mark regularly traveled to Europe, Japan, and China to negotiate long term contracts.

Mark retired in 1995 but continued to work as a consulting engineer. He and his wife enjoyed traveling all over the world and experiencing how other people live. They especially enjoyed spending time with their four grandchildren. Mark was a long term Rotarian and a Paul Harris fellow. He served as chairman of the Benton County Planning Commission for four terms. He founded the North Albany Citizens Advisory Committee. He was active in St. Alban's Episcopal Church, the Albany Chamber as a greeter, and the Albany School Foundation. He helped to organize the yearly Veteran's Day Celebration and served on the board to help fund the Albany Carousel.

Mark had three hard years confined to a wheelchair after two back surgeries which left him unable to walk. He resided at the Mennonite Home.

Mark is survived by his wife Arlene; his sons: Todd (Emily) and Craig (Lauri); and grandchildren: Emily, Katie McAnnis, Kyle, Ian, and Christopher. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: John and Tom McNabb.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16 at the Albany United Presbyterian Church with Father Robert Morrison of St. Alban's Episcopal Church officiating. Remembrances can be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund or Rotary International, PO Box 1629, Albany, OR 97321. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.