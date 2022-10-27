December 24, 1949 – October 17, 2022

Mark Anton Bemetz, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 17, 2022.

Mark was born on December 24, 1949 in Lebanon, OR to Lubert Anton Bemetz and Ileen Myrtle Harris. Mark lived in Lebanon for the majority of his life, graduating from Lebanon Union High School in 1968. One of his favorite memories of high school was playing the role of Dr. Lyman Sanderson in the play "Harvey."

Mark retired as one of the Directors of Community Services Consortium in Linn-Benton. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, golf, and spending time with family.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, Lubert, mother, Ileen, and brother, Jeff Bemetz.

Mark is survived by his wife, Kimberley Gaye Bemetz of Lebanon; sister, Carla Hogge of Boise, ID; daughter, Tanya Noriega of Houston, TX; son Randy Bemetz of Albany; several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, who he was very proud of and loved dearly.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.