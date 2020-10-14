Marjorie Wallace

Marjorie (Mansfield) Wallace, 85, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away on September 27, 2020. Margie was born in Angle Lake, Washington on April 6, 1935. She was raised in Seattle, and in the summer of 1953, fell in love with a handsome sailor named Ed Wallace. They were married on June 18, 1954. Ed was the love of her life and together, they committed their lives to the service of God and saving souls for Christ.

Margie was an amazing storyteller and on Sundays, she would share a “Junior Story,” which was enjoyed by both young and old alike. Her delightful stories were always tied to the love of Jesus, but were never complete without a scripture, which was lovingly provided by her husband, Ed. Margie never took God's mercy for granted, and loved those people that weren't popular to love. She took to heart that nobody is beyond God's reach. She believed in the scriptures and never forgot those missionaries and the millions of souls around the world that needed Jesus. She sang in the choir and loved the old hymns; a few of her favorites were, “Jesus Loves Me” and “What a Day That Will Be”.