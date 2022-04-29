Marjorie Lillian Bauer

January 10, 1938 - April 23, 2022

Marge L. Bauer passed peacefully with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon R. Bauer, brothers Roger and Charlie Hafften and son-in-law Rick Sapp.

Marge leaves behind her brother, Donald Hafften (June), sister Gladi Berheim, six children: Sandra Colvin (Pat), Kathleen Sapp, Carol McNeill (Bruce), Joanne Woody (Mike), Mark Bauer (Debbie) and Chris Bauer (Morai); 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was third-born of five children to Emery and Lillian Hafften in Greenwood, Minnesota. At a young age, she and her siblings moved to the farm of her grandparents, William and Henrietta Hafften where her Uncle Ray and Aunt Ethel Hafften helped raise the children.

On December 23, 1954 Marjorie married Gordon R. Bauer. Together, they had six children. In 1970, they settled their family on a small farm in Alsea, Oregon where Marge also worked as a baker for many years.

Later in life, Marge and Gordy moved to Albany, Oregon where Marge enjoyed her work as a cook at Corvallis Regent and Albany Courtyard; attending the Red Hat Society and water aerobics classes.

Grandma/"Granny"/"Mega" Marge was the embodiment of Love and is fondly remembered by her family for: her sense of humor; her hugs; her fairness; being a best friend; her exceptional skills in gardening, sewing, painting, cooking and baking the best bread, jam, cakes, soups, dilly beans and goulash you've ever tasted; her amazing ability to make each one of us feel like her favorite and somehow remembering all of our birthdays. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.