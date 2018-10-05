July 24, 1931 — August 26, 2018
Marjorie Agan Payne passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 26, 2018 in Monterey, California, in the company of her loving family.
Marjorie (Marge) was born on July 24, 1931 to Edward and Vyril Agan. She and her older sister, Joann Bonham were raised in Portland, Oregon. Upon graduation from Grant High School, she attended Oregon State University where she met her husband, Robert Roy Payne, the love of her life. They were married for 57 years and raised their three children in Corvallis.
Marge enjoyed her association with Alpha Chi Omega, and in recent years was proud to be the oldest member to attend a reunion. She participated in PEO activities with many longtime friends.
Marge worked for many years at Oregon State and greatly enjoyed the young people she encountered over the years. Being an avid sports fan, she enjoyed games with her husband, Bob, at Corvallis High School, Crescent Valley High School, and of course, Oregon State throughout the years. She was a big fan of the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors and was known to arrange her daily schedule around TV game times.
In 2015, she moved to California to be closer to family. For several years she lived at The Parklane in Monterey, where she enjoyed scenic drives, music performances, and the occasional bingo competition.
Marge considered her family the most dear and important aspect of her life. She cherished her longtime friends, and the new friends that she made in Monterey, California. We will always remember her for her generosity, her appreciation for others, her sharp sense of humor, and her beautiful blue eyes.
She is survived by her children, Julie Goebel, Patricia (Jon) Giffen, and Donald (Erlyn) Payne; six beautiful granddaughters, Caitlin Flemming, Julia Payne, Alison Payne, Claire Giffen, Nicole Lucas and Erica Maestri; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Amelia Flemming. She will be fondly remembered by her brother in laws, Don (Nancy) Payne and Chuck (Carol) Payne, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her family wishes to thank the loving, compassionate staff of the Parklane and the caring individuals of VNA Hospice.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Corvallis.