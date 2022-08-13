Marjorie Adams

October 20, 1934 - August 10, 2022

Marge Adams, 87, of Albany, Oregon passed away on August 10, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born to Willard and Mable Allman in Withee, Wisconsin on October 20, 1934. The family moved from Wisconsin in 1941 and initially settled in the Jefferson area where Marge attended elementary school. The family later moved to Scio where she graduated in 1952.

Marge married Louis Adams in 1953 and together they had four loving children: Barbara Abbott (Gary) of Medford, OR, Steve Adams of Wenatchee, WA, Kari Lowry (Rob) of Stanwood, WA, Tim Adams (Cindy) of Fredericksburg, VA.

Marge began her long and rewarding career at Albany General Hospital in 1966. She was the Business Office Supervisor for many years, and later also became the Patient Care Coordinator working closely with patients and their families. Marge was often called, "Medicare Mage" as she consulted with patients and the elderly about the intricacies of Medicare coverage. She led workshops and spoke at meal sites on Medicare. She retired from the hospital in 1998 after 32 years of dedicated service.

Marge enjoyed painting beautiful landscapes and floral pictures as a hobby and shared these lovely treasures with her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her yard tending her flowers. Marge's home was a comfortable place for family and friends to come for a cup of coffee and conversation. She was also a longtime member of Eastside Christian Church in Albany where she volunteered setting up for special events using her gift of decorating and flower arranging. In later years, Marge moved to Brookdale Senior Living and so enjoyed her new apartment and the people living there. She LOVED playing Skipbo and jumped at the chance to play when family dropped by for a visit.

Marge was preceded in death by her older sister, Ellen Madarus.

She is survived by her sisters Virjean Hoover, Vivian Britt, and brothers Bill Allman and Russ Allman. Also, her two beloved grandsons, James McCracken of NYC, and Michael Adams of Atlanta, Georgia, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marge lived a wonderful life and was such a blessing to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice in Marge's name.

Condolences may be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.