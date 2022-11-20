May 1, 1946—October 6, 2022

BOERNE, TX—Marion Hamilton McCuistian, fondly known as Mac, went peacefully into the arms of our Lord on a warm autumn day, October 6, 2022, in Boerne, Texas.

Born May 1, 1946, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to John and Zelma McCuistian, Mac made his life in Texas, but his heart belonged to Oregon. Growing up, Mac had a wonderful sense of family, having meals around a large table and taking trips to the mountains and coast. Mac was an avid Oregon Duck fan and watched games whenever possible. He now has a front row seat for every game – Go Ducks!

Attending grade school and high school in Sweet Home, Oregon, Mac excelled in basketball and hurdles. Popular among his peers, he was elected student council president. Mac spent many a day with his partners in crime, Dennis Hankins and Joe Arvidson.

Loving his country, Mac voluntarily joined the Army and served three years in Military Intelligence. Upon an honorary discharge, he entered the education field and remained until his retirement. While attending college, Mac would spend summers working in the sawmill. He earned several college certifications and a master’s degree in education. His work with special needs children was a testament to Mac’s loving heart, bountiful patience, and compassion for his students.

Mac is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Rosemary; only child, Ian; and sisters, Jo Ella and Vera. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; sisters, Wanda and Johnny Ruth; and brother, Michael. He is also survived by two of his closest brothers in Christ, Dan Spain and Henry Flick, who held vigil beside him during his last days.

A private service was held in Texas and attended by immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Gideon International at www.gideons.org would be most appreciated.