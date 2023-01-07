Marion Gayle Adams

October 27, 1958 – December 2, 2022

Marion Adams (David) of Lebanon was the fourth of five children born to Glenn and Nelva David in Torrington, WY.

She grew up with her three brothers (Robert, Randy and Michael David) and one sister (Jolene "Jo" Luna) in Junction City and Brownsville, Oregon. She loved growing up in the country and taking care of the family's animals. She and her sister, Jo, were best friends in childhood and throughout their lives.

She graduated from Central Linn High School in 1976, and shortly after joined the Army National Guard. She worked as a nurse at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio until returning to Oregon and marrying Michael Adams in January 1979.

The couple had two children together, Brenda Autry and Matthew Adams. Marion also helped to raise Michael's three older children: Michael, Brandi and Augusta Rochelle Adams. The family lived together in Halsey for many years.

She attended Linn-Benton Community College and graduated with a degree in medical assisting, but spent most of her adult life working as a CNA in nursing homes, caring for the elderly. She had a special affinity for Alzheimer's patients and spent much of her career caring for them.

Marion was a very caring and selfless person who enjoyed taking care of others. She was a wonderful friend, mother and grandmother, and was truly someone who gave more than she had to anyone who needed it. Those who knew and loved her will always remember her kind heart and her silly smile.

She spent the last several years of her life living in Lebanon with her partner Jason McFarlin and their three cats. Marion loved cats and always had at least one. She also loved to read, and to spend time with her children and grandchildren, who all adored her.

The Lord called Marion home on Friday, December 2 after a short battle with lung cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Nelva David, sister Glena Jolene Luna, husband Michael Adams, and granddaughter Amelia Autry.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda Autry, her son Matthew Adams; partner Jason McFarlin; step-children Michael, Brandi and Augusta Rochelle Adams; brothers Robert, Randy and Michael David; and four grandchildren: Arabella, Aleena, Markus and Jameson.

No public service will be held, but memorial donations may be made to Safe Haven Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.