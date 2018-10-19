June 22, 1936 — October 8, 2018
Marilynn was born in Everett, Washington to Earle and Joyce (Armstrong) Hutchings on June 22, 1936.
Marilynn was married to her loving husband for over 50 years. They had three children together, Dan, Wendy and Casey.
Marilynn was an experienced professional nurse who brought a wealth of knowledge primarily from the health care industry and related service businesses. Her involvement in healthcare management and clinical care responsibilities over the past 60 years encompassed such roles as educator, nurse specialist, consultant, developer, administrator and business owner. She never “retired” from nursing as she cared for her loving husband, Owen until his death in 2007.
Marilynn received her nursing degree from Lewis and Clark College and Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She was awarded her Master’s degree from the University of Oregon Health and Sciences University with a concentration in nursing education, administration and rehabilitation. Marilynn had an impressive list of awards earned, such as multiple “Nurse of the Year” awards.
Marilynn was the Director of Linn Benton Nursing Program in Corvallis from 1978 to 1979; she also was the Director of nursing at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis from 1974 to 1978.
Marilynn is survived by her brother, Joe Hutchings of Las Vegas, Nevada; sons, Dan (Ann) Hogrefe of Bend, Oregon, Casey (Carrie) Hogrefe of Milwaukie, Oregon and daughter Wendy (Paul) Huff of Corvallis; four grandchildren and two and a half great-grandchildren.
Marilynn is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Hogrefe; parents, Earle and Joyce Hutchings; and brothers, Bob, Tom and Tim Hutchings.
We will miss her, but know she is with Owen.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018, 12 noon at Deschutes Memorial Gardens 63875 N Hwy 97, Bend, Oregon.