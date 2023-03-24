Marilyn was born in Eugene, Oregon to Daniel and Shirley (Coombs) McCornack. She was the second of four children. She was raised in Eugene and Springfield enjoying time with her siblings and cousins. From an early age, Marilyn was a caretaker of those around her and especially enjoyed caring for younger siblings, cousins, and baby dolls. She graduated from Sheldon High School and went on to earn a degree in English Education from Oregon State University. She became a substitute teacher and after a three-month assignment as a remedial reading teacher she decided to return to school and studied Special Education at the University of Oregon, where she earned a Master of Education with an endorsement in Learning Disabilities that allowed her to teach K-12. Although she earned her master's at U of O she remained a dedicated fan of OSU sports for life. Marilyn went to work at North Albany Middle School as a resource room teacher helping children with learning disabilities gain basic skills. She met her husband, Bond Starker, through her roommate Pat Lemon (Starker) and they were married in 1979. When her children, Jim and Anna, were born, she left teaching to devote all her time and attention to them. Once they were in school, she returned to helping children through volunteering with many non-profit organizations in Corvallis. Her main interests were organizations that helped children and adults with special needs. She considered her work with Old Mill Center the most influential experience in her career of helping others. As a sponsor for single mothers in AA, she saw the need for more community support for recovering addicts to learn parenting skills. She became interested in finding a way to provide this service and began to work with Community Outreach, Inc., teaching parenting classes. Working with these parents convinced her of the need for a safe, therapeutic place for their children to be while the parents worked on getting a stable life established. Marilyn began to develop curriculum and organizational details to open Mari's Place, a state-certified childcare program as part of Community Outreach's shelter. Mari's Place gave her the opportunity to do what she loved- watching children learn, grow and play. Interacting with the kids at Mari's Place gave her great joy. She served as founder and director of Mari's Place for six years before retiring to spend more time with her grandchildren and to be more active in Starker Forests where she served on the board of directors and Family Council. She remained active in the Philanthropy Committee of the Family Council until shortly before her death.