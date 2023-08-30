October 28, 1955 - August 26, 2023

Marilyn Rae Kropf (age 67) met her Savior on August 26, 2023 after a vehicle accident. Marilyn was born on October 28, 1955 in Lebanon, Oregon to Wilmer and Olive (Headings) Roth, the third of four children. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1973. Marilyn worked at Commodore Manufacturing until marrying Lynn Kropf in 1975.

Lynn and Marilyn celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary just prior to her unexpected death. Together they raised two children, Angie and Trent, while living in Albany. Marilyn enjoyed being a housewife while her children were young. As the kids got older, she began working part-time at various employers including ODFW, Willamette Seed, Wilbur-Ellis and Allied Seed companies. She developed many friendships through her work and retired at the age of 60. Marilyn loved spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren.

She was selfless, hard- working, loved the Lord and serving others. Marilyn had a kind and gentle spirit and was always willing to help others. She had a strong faith in the Lord and embodied the Proverbs 31 woman. Marilyn enjoyed camping with friends, traveling to watch her grandkids sporting events, and vacationing each year in Hawaii. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, and gardening.

Lynn and Marilyn rode thousands of miles each year on their motorcycle and took many memorable trips. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Olive Roth and mother-in-law Leah B. Kropf.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Lynn; children Angie (Andy) Lusco and Trent (Hollie) Kropf; grandchildren Drew (Fallen), Abby, and Mallory Lusco and Owen Kropf; siblings Dan (Dorie) Roth, Jerri (Chester) Mast and Duane (Sandi) Roth.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 2nd at 10:30am at Fairview Mennonite Church.