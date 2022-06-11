June 10, 1944 - May 11, 2022

Marilyn L. Geoghegan, 77, of Lebanon, died peacefully on May 11, 2022.

Marilyn was born, the fifth of six children, to William and Grace Kern in Rochester Minnesota. She grew up and attended school in Byron, Minnesota. She attended college in Mankato, Minnesota and graduated to be a teacher. She received her master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Portland State University in 2002.

On June 28, 1969, she married Robert Geoghegan in Rochester, Minnesota. They moved to Oregon in 1970 and Lebanon in 1978. They later divorced.

Marilyn spent her career teaching elementary students at Albany Private School, and then Crowfoot Elementary, Waterloo Elementary, Lacomb Elementary and Riverview Elementary in Lebanon. She retired from teaching in 2012.

Survivors are her son Timothy and Brenda Geoghegan and their children, Mckenna and Zoe of Lebanon, Oregon. Her son Andrew and KariAn Geoghegan and their children Noah and Alexis of Halsey, Oregon. Her sister, Marge Frazer of Duluth, Minnesota. Sister, Lorna Springer and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, James, Joseph and Jerry Kern.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Southside Church of Christ in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.