September 30, 1939 — April 19, 2018
Marilyn Kay Hubbard, 78, formerly of Albany, passed away at Providence Benedictine Nursing Center in Mount Angel on April 19, 2018.
Kay was born in Kissee Mills, Missouri, to Fred and Marion Bell. When Kay was two, she and her parents moved to Kansas, and then on to Prineville, Oregon, where her younger brother Roger was born. Kay attended grade school in Powell Butte and graduated from Crook County High School in Prineville.
Kay met her future husband, Bill, while he was home on leave. They were married on July 28, 1958, and were the proud parents of five children. They spent their early married years at Camp Pendleton, California and at Camp HM Smith Oahu, Hawaii, before returning to Oregon.
Kay was a people person. She enjoyed talking with others, and many times it was hard to get her to stop. She loved telling her stories and sharing words with many.
Kay worked restaurants her whole life, from working the lunch counter at Woolworths in Ewa Beach, Hawaii in the early '60s, to Mr Jay’s Restaurant in Albany. She was also a wonderful cook. Many times, at the restaurants she worked, the owner allowed her to bring in her own recipes to serve off the menu and daily specials.
Kay had also been president twice for the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 51 in Lebanon.
Kay enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing with her family as well as many other family gatherings. Kay also loved to spend time with her husband at Spirit Mountain Casino.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; brother; and husband, Bill.
She is survived by her children, sons, Jay of Albany, Mike and his wife, Niki, of Lebanon, and Sam of Shedd; daughters, Glenda and her husband, Mark of Lebanon, Debby of Lebanon; granddaughters, Naomi, Erika, Amanda, and Kierrah; and great-grandchildren, Carsyn and Ava.
The family would like to thank Providence Benedictine Nursing Center for their loving care.
A graveside service will be held for Kay and Bill at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens located at 34275 Riverside Drive SW, Albany, Oregon.
Mom and Dad were unable to celebrate their 60-year wedding anniversary on this earth, but they are now together dancing in Heaven.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.