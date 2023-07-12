Marilyn J. Loftsgard
Sept. 2, 1933 – July 9, 2023
Marilyn Jean Loftsgard, was born in Fort Wayne, IN to Emerson K. Loomis and Esther M. Kensgaard. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Indianapolis where she was raised. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis and from Indiana University in Bloomington where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She obtained a fellowship from the Lutheran Church to Arizona State University in Tempe where she worked in campus ministry and establishment of a Lutheran Student Association while pursuing graduate work in education. It was there she met her husband, Wendell Loftsgard and they were married April 21, 1957. She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Betty Campbell.
She was an elementary school teacher for a span of 40 yrs in Arizona, California and Oregon. Her last years of teaching before retirement were at Philomath Elementary School. She had been active with her husband with Habitat for Humanity and had been a former board member. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her sons, Neil and Eric (& Marilyn) and grandchildren Erika, Jaclyn, Daniel, Leah, Naomi and Jonathan.
A graveside funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Saturday, July 15 at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Corvallis.
Memorial contributions can be made to Missionary Ventures International or Habitat for Humanity. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.