Marilyn Jean Loftsgard, was born in Fort Wayne, IN to Emerson K. Loomis and Esther M. Kensgaard. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Indianapolis where she was raised. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis and from Indiana University in Bloomington where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She obtained a fellowship from the Lutheran Church to Arizona State University in Tempe where she worked in campus ministry and establishment of a Lutheran Student Association while pursuing graduate work in education. It was there she met her husband, Wendell Loftsgard and they were married April 21, 1957. She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Betty Campbell.