November 15, 1922 — July 29, 2019
Marilyn Haury Walker, born November 15, 1922 to Harry and Emily (Haury) Switzer, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Monday, July 29, 2019. Marilyn lived a life full of family, academic and professional accomplishments, travel, singing, poetry, and community service.
Oak Park was her home through the first couple of years of college. From a young age she acquired a lifelong love of singing and music which she developed into a semi-professional endeavor. She performed with the Houston Symphony Orchestra in the American premier of Camina Burana recorded by Capitol Records in 1959. She taught her five daughters to sing and harmonize on numerous cross-country road trips, later explaining that kids can’t quarrel if they are singing.
Marilyn married Edwin L. Walker in 1944 shortly before he went overseas to serve in the Air Force as a navigator. He stayed in the military after the war and Marilyn became an Air Force wife for the next 20 years, moving frequently, raising children, continuing her singing, and writing poetry. Eventually they settled in Syracuse, New York where Marilyn enrolled at Syracuse University and earned a master’s degree in Sociology with honors.
Her professional career then blossomed. She conducted research at medical schools in New York City and Philadelphia before moving to Chicago as Associate Director of a project involving four hospitals across the United States. Later, she did research for Planned Parenthood, the University of Illinois, the Chicago School System and other organizations.
As a retiree, she moved to Arcata, California where she felt truly rooted and made lasting friends. As deeply as she treasured her years there, she ultimately moved to Corvallis to be near two of her daughters.
All who knew Marilyn were witnesses to and beneficiaries of the grace, humor, wisdom, kindness, compassion, and humanity that defined her life.
Marilyn is predeceased by daughter Pamela Gail Walker and survived by daughters Marilyn B. Walker (Claudia Keith), Kimberly A. Walker, Susan B. Walker (Petr Stand), Martha F. Walker (Mark Hauptschein), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Donations can be made to Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., Attn: Online Services, P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166.