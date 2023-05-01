June 12, 1936 - March 29, 2023

Marilyn Ann Roland passed away March 29 in Corvallis, OR. Her Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Corvallis at 1:00 PM on May 20, 2023.

Marilyn Ann (Almgren) Roland was born June 12, 1936 in Monroe, WA to John and Elinor Almgren. She grew up in Sultan, WA and moved to Everett, WA where she graduated from Everett High School. During her senior year, she worked at the Everett Herald newspaper and became the Society Editor after graduation.

She attended Western Washington State College, studying elementary education and graduated magna cum laude in 1958. She taught elementary school in Mount Vernon, WA and Oxnard, CA before moving to Corvallis in 1963 where she taught third grade until her retirement in 1994. While she was teaching, she also owned and operated La Femme, a lingerie boutique, in the Cannery Mall and earned her Masters in Education from OSU.

Marilyn enjoyed playing bridge, reading, ballroom and line dancing, and playing tennis. She was active in AAUW and belonged to several book groups. She was very active in the community and in 1977 was nominated for the First Citizen of Corvallis Award.

In addition to all her activities, she loved to travel both around the world and throughout the United States. In retirement, she spent her winters in Indio, CA, where she spent many seasons as a volunteer usher for the Indian Wells Tennis Tournament.

She was known for her smile and positive attitude. She was loved and remembered by many of her former students that she would encounter many years after they graduated. Marilyn is preceded in death by her son, Brooke Siebler, and survived by her niece and nephew, Pam and Scotty Almgren, her son, Lance Siebler and his wife Nan, granddaughters, Joanna Siebler and Stevie Siebler, and husband, Leon Roland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be given to The First United Methodist Church in Corvallis or to the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation, designated for Educational Access.

Please visit the McHenry Funeral Home website, www.mchenryfuneralhome.com, to leave condolences for the family and view service information.