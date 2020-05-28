October 24, 1939 – May 22 2020
Marie Tipsword, of Albany, passed away May 22, 2020. She was born October 24, 1939 in Olney, Oklahoma to William and Nannie (Romines) Knight. She grew up and was educated in Oklahoma.
On May 5, 1980, she married Randall C. Tipsword in Albany. Marie enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling.
She is survived by her husband Randy, sons: Christopher W. Tipsword and John E. Tipsword, Sisters: Bobbye Darbison, Bonnie Flowers and Sherrie Willhite, and many loved Nieces and nephews. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marie Tipsword as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.