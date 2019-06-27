September 13, 1931 — June 22, 2019
On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Marie Rose Moore Ashdown chose to leave this earth at the age of 87.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul Stephenson Ashdown; and her brother, Elmer Louis Moore.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Diane (Kirk) Roberts, Robin (Michael) Yaro, Mickie (Cris) Fluckiger and Michael (Tammy) Ashdown; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Marie was born in Wilmar, California on September 13, 1931. She attended Alhambra Business College where she honed her skills in shorthand and typing.
She married Paul May 28, 1955 in St. George, Utah. They moved to Oregon in June 1967 and made their home in Corvallis then moved to Philomath in 1979.
She was always very organized and loved sewing, writing, poetry, music and singing. She loved teaching and working with children and held many positions in her church.
In retirement, Paul and Marie served as missionaries in Palmyra, New York, Salt Lake City, Utah, Washington, DC, and Nauvoo, Illinois.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 James St, Philomath OR. Viewing will be at 11 a.m.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.