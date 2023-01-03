July 6, 1943 – December 26, 2022

Marie Jean McCombs, 79, of Lebanon, died December 26, 2022 at her home.

Marie was born July 6, 1943 in Portland, Oregon the daughter of John and Mary (Delvin) Reeves. She was raised in Lebanon and attended Lebanon area schools. She married Michael McCombs, Sr. on June 23, 1972 in Lebanon, Oregon. The couple resided in Lebanon their entire lives. Marie worked several years as a caregiver and was a foster parent for 23 years having numerous foster kids.

Marie was a member of the American Legion. She enjoyed sewing and cross stitching baby blankets. She especially enjoyed the company of her family, her dogs and being a mother to everybody.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Allison, Michael McCombs, Jr. and Jessica McCombs, brother Jim Reeves, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her children Terri Jo Simon in 2008, Ronald Tucker in 2012 and her husband Michael Sr. in 2019.

Viewing will be from 4 – 7:00 pm, Monday, January 9. 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.