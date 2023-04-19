August 30, 1927 - April 16, 2023

Marie was born on August 30, 1927 to Rev. John C. and Holda (Schleicher) Westendorf at Wapato, WA. Marie passed away on April 16, 2023 at her home at Bonaventure in Albany. Marie will be laid to rest at the Lutheran Cemetery in Corvallis.

Marie was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. When Marie was young her family moved to the Salmon Creek area of Vancouver, WA. Marie graduated from Vancouver High School in 1945. While in her teens Marie worked summer jobs picking beans and berries and doing cannery work. When Marie was 16 she worked after school at Kaplan's clothing store in downtown Vancouver. After graduation she took a bookkeeping course and got a job at Washington National Bank in Vancouver. Marie worked at the bank for four years until she married the love of her life, Jim.

On April 30, 1949, Marie married James (Jim) Biegel of Albany, Oregon. They settled on the Biegel family farm on Independence Highway in North Albany and had four sons. Marie and Jim and the boys were long time members of Zion Lutheran Church in Corvallis. Marie lived on the farm until Jim retired at age 60 and turned the farm over to their son Roger.

Marie and Jim loved to travel together and traveled extensively, taking several cruises and many tours around the world. They moved to Hawaii and lived in Waikiki for 15 years. In the last eleven years, Marie has lived in the Bonaventure Retirement system, first in Salem and then in Albany.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Jim, her parents, two of her three sisters, Doris Weedapole and Wilma Johnson and three grandsons, Spencer Biegel, Thomas Biegel and Justin Sitton.

Marie is survived by her sister Ellen Lange, sons Steve (Jan), Doug (DeeDee), Roger (Ada) and Ken (Sookja), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all the staff of Bonaventure and Hospice for making Marie's final days peaceful and comfortable.

A family graveside celebration of Marie's life will be held when all of the family can meet together.