October 24, 1941 — November 16, 2019
Marie Brown Sims Zentz, 78, died in Albany after an extended illness.
She was the youngest daughter of John Coley and Alliene Etheredge Brown. She attended Jackson School and was winner in a Clarke County essay contest for students in 1958.
Preceding her in death were her first and second husbands, Jesse A. Sims, Jr. and Art Zentz; a son, Brian Keith Sims; and five brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by three children, Jesse A. (Al) Sims III, Gregory Scott Sims and Angela Lynn Sims Bulakites; five sisters and one brother; stepchildren Kimon Zentz, Chilja Stevens and Janet Louise Smith; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Fisher Funeral Home, followed by a reception and graveside service at Twin Oaks Cemetery.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.