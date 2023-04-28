March 13, 1933 – April 22, 2023

Marie Bond was born March 13, 1933 in Walsh, Colorado. Her parents were Harry and Ruth White. They moved to the West Coast when she was three. She had one brother and three sisters. She married Jim Bond on July 6, 1951 and they lived in Lebanon. She was a homemaker who, in the 80's, began to make leather dresses for women to wear to Pow Wows. She also made dance shawls.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bond, parents Ruth and Harry White, brother Lloyd White, sisters Naomi Westfall, Harriet Miller, and Lorene Suing.

She's survived by children Mike (Vickie) of Torrington, WY, Diane of Lebanon, Sheri (Jeff) Tenbusch of Lebanon, and Andy (Karen) of Tangent. Grandgirls; Paige and fiance Jeff Simmons of Lebanon, Rebecca of Chicago, and Ali and fiancé Shayne Sumpter of Lebanon.

Many thanks go to the Roy Richardson family, daughter Kristy husband Chad, and children Katelyn and Conner who have helped her for so many years. Also neighbors Ron and Dave and their families.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery. A potluck gathering will follow the service at Santiam Place, 139 S Main St. Lebanon, OR 97355.

Donations can be made to the Lebanon Soup Kitchen. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.