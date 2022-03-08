Marianne Elizabeth Fox née Biddinger was born in Oelwein, Iowa on October 4, 1972 to Steve and Connie Biddinger. When she was only 5 months old, the family moved to Oregon. Marianne attended Perrydale School through her freshman year, and then transferred to Dallas High School, where she graduated in 1990. After graduation Marianne attended Western Oregon University, where she received a B.A. in business administration. She began her career in accounting and worked several years for Edge Wireless. Eventually her creative side won out, and she ended up owning 3 businesses - Restyle in Albany, Restyle Home Goods in Corvallis, and Passion Flower in Eugene. Her attention to detail was meticulous. She had an eye for design and great organizational skills. We think, at this moment, she is helping to organize heaven. Marianne has two children, Grant Acord from Portland, age 25, and Kara Fightmaster, age 20, who is attending the University of Oregon. She loved her children with her whole heart and was always there for them. For the past 10 years, Marianne was in a relationship with Jim Bourke. These were the happiest years of her life. They shared so many adventures together, and Jim blessed Marianne in countless ways. Jim's three children also held a special place in her heart - Haley, Camma, and Ray. Through Jim, Marianne grew to love aviation, and won several awards in aerobatic competitions. Marianne was a kind, generous, empathetic soul who will be missed by so many. She was preceded in death by her brother Mark, and both sets of grandparents.