Apr 2, 1967 - Feb. 13, 2021

Marianne Clunes Chestnut of Newport died of pneumonia on February 13, 2021, in Corvallis.

Born on April 2, 1967, in Sacramento, California, Marianne was the daughter of Eugene and Margaret Lang. She had two children, James and Audrey, with her first husband, Lindsay Clunes. She resided with her current husband, Jeffrey Chestnut, and daughter on their ranch in Newport.

Marianne loved animals from an early age. Her collie, Jeneral, was her long-time companion. During high school, she volunteered at veterinary clinics in Corvallis. She attended OSU and University of Massachusetts Boston, then went on to earn her doctorate in veterinary medicine at OSU. Dr. Clunes was well-liked as a veterinarian, serving 26 years at clinics in Corvallis, Albany, Ashland, and finally Newport. She was very attached to her two horses, six cats, and dog. Even though she became paralyzed by a tragic fall in 2018, she continued helping people with their concerns about their pets.