Mariann Irene Abraham

Mariann was born on February 23, 1919 to Andrew Layman and Lois Mary Layman (Shoen) in Solano, Minnesota. She grew up in Shedd where she met and later married her high school sweetheart Frank in 1938. The couple settled in Albany after the conclusion of WWII, where they raised their two children. Mariann worked for 34 years at Sears-Roebuck and retired in 1981.

Mariann had an enthusiastic and loving hand in raising many of the children in her family. Every baby was her baby too. She was both tough and optimistic, filling her life with many mountain adventures, sunny river days, beautiful flowers from her garden, and spoiled dogs. She was proud of being the wife of a WWII pilot and farmer, and proud of her sons and their families. For Mariann, if something needed to be done she wanted to do it herself and do it with joy. Her life enriched us and her memory will bless us.