Marian VanNice

July 4, 1930—Oct. 20, 2022

Marian Maxine Peterson Hill VanNice was born in her grandmother’s home on July 4, 1930, interrupting a Fourth of July Celebration. The home still stands on Brown Road in Dallas, OR. In 1992, Marian purchased five acres adjacent to her grandmother’s so she could again play amongst the oak trees and along Salt Creek.

In Sheridan, OR, Marian attended both grade and high school, along with her sister, brothers, and several cousins. She was a cheerleader and student body secretary, and she often picked the most beans, prunes, hops, or strawberries of all the field crew. In 1949, she attended classes at Oregon State University (OSU) for two years. It was there that she met Ken Vannice of Halsey, Oregon, and they married in 1952. While living in the Willamette Valley, Ken completed his education degree and the family moved to Eagle Point, OR.

It is said that Marian basically ran the town as the city recorder. After seven years, they moved to Vanderhoof, B.C. Canada, where Marian worked as a school secretary and a weekend waitress. Ten years later, the marriage failed, and Marian returned to OSU to earn a degree in education and work as a secretary. In 1980, Marian began her teaching career in Portland and completed it in Brookings.

Marian is predeceased by her parents, Thelma and Glenn Hill; her brother, Larry Hill; and biological father, Oake Pederson. She is survived by sister, Darlene Brown; and brother, Douglas Hill; children: Michelle VanNice Jensen, Gretchen Vannice and Tim Vannice; grandchildren: Deon Soukeroff, Jessica Williams, Tristan Scott, T.J. Vannice and Shane Vannice; great-grandchildren: Abby Williams, Lila Williams, Cameron Scott, Nathan Scott, and Emily Soukeroff; sisters-in-law: Martha Vannice and Bonnie Vannice; and brothers-in-law: Vern Vannice and Don Vannice.

Marian was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary, Timberhill Athletic Club, Pacific Tap Dance Company, Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, and the Vanderhoof Skating Club, where she appeared as Big Bird in the Winter Carnival. She could type like lightning and won an award for taking shorthand at 100 words per minute. Marian loved to watch the OSU Beavers play baseball, ran marathons, studied German, traveled to Europe, enjoyed embroidery, and created beautiful, braided rugs from wool coats, a skill handed down from her mother.

Family and friends are invited to Marian’s Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St, Corvallis. Marian would love to have you wear your Beaver colors. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.