October 27, 1927 - April 9, 2022

Marian L. Garlinghouse, 94, of Lebanon, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Marian was born October 27, 1927 to Paul and Helena (Wolfe) Specht in Gratis, Ohio. The family moved to Oregon while the children were young, and settled in Jefferson, Oregon where Marian graduated from Jefferson High School.

On November 16, 1949, Marian married Homer L. Garlinghouse Sr. in Eugene, Oregon. They lived in several places in the mid-valley before settling in Lebanon, where Marian resided in the family home for nearly 60 years. Together they had six children; Lee, Patricia, Lois, Diana, Debra, and Robert. Marian was very involved with her family. She maintained a yearly vegetable garden for most of her life. Her roses and flowers were a point of pride. Marian was a fan of horses, the Blazers, and "Days of Our Lives". She worked at NorPac in Stayton for many years, retiring at age 80.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Garlinghouse; both of her parents; brother, Charles; sister, Marie Van Eaton; son, Lee Garlinghouse; and daughter; Lois Lizama.

She is survived by her children; Patricia Young of Turner, Diana Harnisch of Albany, Debra Caskey of Warrenton, and Robert Garlinghouse of Lebanon; brother, Paul Specht of Salem; sisters, Katherine Redick of California, Nina Allred of Montebello, California, and Phyllis Mills of Lyons, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.