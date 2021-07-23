December 12, 1946 - January 19, 2021

Marian Ely, 74, of Corvallis, died Monday, January 19, 2021. She was a singer, soldier, writer, cook and lay preacher.

Marian Marguerite Ely was born December 12, 1946, in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Ralph Charles Ely and Marguerite Rockefeller Ely.

She attended Oak Grove Grade School and Milwaukie High School. She graduated from Oregon College of Education in Monmouth in 1969, took classes in Culinary Arts at Linn-Benton Community College in the early 1980s and graduated from LBCC with an Administrative Secretary Associate of Science Degree in 1988. She took summer courses in religion at Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, Caifornia, in the early 2000s.

Marian enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1974 to 1981, becoming a sergeant in 1978.

During her years in the army she was based near Heidelberg, Germany, and at Fort Eustis, Virginia. She performed around Europe with the Seventh Army Chorus during her tour of duty in Germany.

Her cooking experience included fraternities, summer camps and assisted living residences. She was employed as a secretary by the U.S. Forest Service in Corvallis and U.S. Veterans Administration at the Seattle VA Medical Center.