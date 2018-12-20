June 13, 1931 — December 16, 2018
Marian was born in Rockford, Illinois to Gladys and Walter Magnuson. She lived in Corcoran, California from an early age, graduating from Corcoran High.
Marian was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for her husband’s business in Lodi where they lived from 1980 to 2000 before moving to Oregon.
Marian enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Magnuson; two daughters, Cathie Moog and Ginger Moore-Ferguson; four grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Dustin and Krista Ferguson and one great grandchild, Callie Smith.
Celebration of life to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 22 at 396 W Cedar Dr, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a snapshot and story about Marian you can share.
Donations in her memory can be made to Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon.