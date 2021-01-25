Marian Divine

Marian and George were active in their church, especially with Bible Study Fellowship. They continued hosting Bible studies into their nineties. They also opened their home to visitors who appreciated their generous hospitality and delicious home cooked food.

After many happy years in Nebraska, full of dinners large and small, Marian and George decided to move back to the West Coast, this time to Oregon to live next to daughter Flip. George and Marian had just celebrated 69 years of marriage when he passed away in Oregon in 2016.

In 2019, Marian made one more big move to California to be near daughters Ellie and Mary and son-in-law Jim, as well as to enjoy the sunshine.

We will miss the way she made everyone around her feel loved and welcomed, her organization skills, her warm laugh, the way she hummed under her breath when she worked, and her ability to pack anything, even fitting a tricycle into a suitcase. We will think of her when we play Yahtzee and find ourselves using one of her sayings such as "That'll never be seen from a trotting horse" or "Do you feel that way all over or just in spots?"

Marian is survived by her daughters Mary Frances (and Jim) Fromm of Long Beach, California, Florence Ruth “Flip” (and Jon) Anderson of Albany, and Eleanor Sue "Ellie" Marlow of Placentia, California; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband George Franklin Divine and her son George Myron Divine.