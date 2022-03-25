Maria K. Weaver

April 23, 1941 - March 22, 2022

"I have set the Lord always before me; Because He is at my right hand I shall not be moved." (Psalm 16:8)

Maria K. (Oprel) Weaver went home to be with her Savior and Lord on March 22, 2022. Maria was born to Toni and Lien Oprel, in Amersfoort, The Netherlands. She grew up in Deventer, The Netherlands, where she completed her college degree in Home Economics.

Through Providence she became a volunteer with Mennonite Central Committee, working for two years in Greece. There is where she gave her life to the Lord and met her late husband, Bill Nice, whom she married in January, 1967. Through a tragic accident he preceded her in death in November, 1971. In 1945, her little brother, Jan, had preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Weaver, whom she married in June, 1976 and their three daughters, Carol, Mrs. Herman Yoder of Scio; Christina, Mrs. Mark Cressman of Blountville, Tennesse; and Pearl, Mrs. Daryl Christman of Sweet Home; and twelve grandchildren, Dean, Philip, Renee (Lamberty), Nathan & Hannah Yoder, Calvin and Milena Cressman, and Elya, Malachi, Judah, Caleb and Christopher Christman.

Almost all of her life growing up as an only child, the Lord more than made it up to her by being loved by two awesome, godly husbands and giving her three great daughters and twelve beautiful grandchildren. She has lived a very rich life with her family and her love for the Lord. In later years she published her autobiography.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Community Church, 35764 Knox Butte Rd., Albany, OR. Private interment in Miller Cemetery, Scio. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.