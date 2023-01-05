July 25, 1927—December 30, 2022

Margy Rebmann of Scio, Oregon, passed away on December 30, 2022, after a short stay at Meadow Creek Village Assisted Living in Salem, Oregon. She is survived by Ray Rebmann (Virginia), Scio, Oregon; Sharon Mabe (Randy), Paris, Tennessee; Linda Lindner, Salem, Oregon and Betty Jones (Frank), Aumsville, Oregon. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Christian J. (Chris) Rebmann and son, Dean Rebmann.

Margy was the only child of William Wanner and Grace (Meindl) Wanner of Willamette, Oregon. Shortly after birth the family moved to a farm in the Redland, Oregon area. She spent her early childhood on the farm and attended schools in the local area. She was active in 4-H, attending 4-H summer school at Oregon State College (OSU). She and parents traveled to San Francisco in 1939 for the world’s fair. In 1941 the farm was sold, and the family took over her grandparents’ grocery store at Clackamas Heights in the Oregon City area. It was while working at the family store she met her future husband, Chris Rebmann. They were married February 2, 1947, in Oregon City. Their children were all born when living in Oregon City and in 1961 the family moved to Scio, Oregon.

Margy was a home maker, school home room mother, 4-H leader along with helping her husband operate the family farm. She was active in many organizations including the Grange at the local, county and state level, the Scio Lions club, Scio IOOF and Rebekah Lodges, S.C.I.O. (Scio Community Improvement Organization), Scio Historical Society and others.

She enjoyed travel and was able to visit Europe, Australia and much of the US. When home she could be found gardening, her favorite hobby.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Scio Historical Society, PO Box 226, Scio, Oregon or a charity of your choice.

Service to be held at the Scio Christian Church on January 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.