Margrette Ellyn Parkhurst

Margrette Ellyn Parkhurst, 64, of Alsea, Oregon was born March 27, 1958, in Oxnard CA the daughter of Otto and Emily Laura Foster. She was married to Clifford R. Parkhurst. They shared 43 years of wonderful adventures. She is survived by her sons, Jason Adams (wife Audrey), Tom Adams (wife Shannon); her sister, Laura; and brother-in-law, Raymond Cranston; Mother-in law, Marjorie Parkhurst; brother-in law, Edward Parkhurst. She was loved by many grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends.

She loved all animals: horses, dogs, cats, and farm animals galore. She loved to fish, camp, beach walk and bird watch. She designed and made jewelry and enjoyed rock hounding. She will be greatly missed.

She passed on August 26, 2022, after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Donations can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany OR.

A private family ceremony is planned. Online condolences may be made at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

