July 30, 1922 - January 12, 2020
Margret Louise LaRue, 97, a longtime resident of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 at the Chehalem Health and Rehab Home in Newberg.
Margret was born on July 30, 1922 in Lebanon, She was the oldest of two daughters born to L. Ray and Dell M. (Mankin) Hauxwell. She was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School with the Class of 1941.
She married Charles LaRue on September 1, 1940. They were blessed with five children; Gary, Cheryl Terry, Janis and Bill.
Graveside services will be held at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon on Friday January 24, 2020 at 1:00p.m.
She is survived by a son and two daughters-in-law; Bill and Patty LaRue of North Plains, Miriam LaRue of Hillsboro a niece; Donna Chan of Georgia, eight grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Services provided by Duyck & VanDeHey Funeral Home 503-357-8749
Complete obituary and guestbook is at dvfuneralhome.com