April 23, 1932 — November 11, 2018
Margie V. Sills went home to her Savior on Sunday, November 11, 2018, from a care home in Junction City, Oregon. She had lived near her daughter Pat Wilson in Harrisburg for nearly 20 years, until her declining health required full-time care.
She was married to Leonard D. Sills on December 3, 1948, in Corcoran, California. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2007, after nearly 60 years of marriage, during which they served as pastors of several churches in California and Oregon.
Margie Vernell Wood was born at Littlefield, Texas on April 23, 1932, the sixth of 13 children born to Luther Burton Wood and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Griffith.
Two of her siblings survive her — Lettie Mae Edwards of Everett, Washington, and Bernard Wood of Yucaipa, California. In addition, she is survived by her three children, Barbara (Dale) Sage of Jefferson City, Missouri, Pat (Bob) Wilson of Harrisburg, Oregon and Al (Pam) Sills of Warner-Robbins, Georgia; as well as eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Lebanon Foursquare Church, 470 W. C Street in Lebanon, Pastor Scott Eberhart officiating. All of her friends are encouraged to attend. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery; burial will be private.
