Margie Parker

January 30, 1926 – January 11, 2021
Margie June Parker passed on to be with her Lord and Savior in Albany on Monday, January 11, 2021. Margie was a member of United Presbyterian Church pastored by Reverend Brandon Lewis. Margie adored her church family and particularly enjoyed when the children entered the sanctuary during the adult service to share their latest endeavors. Margie was born to Doramae and Ed Kadin in Winter, Wisconsin, January 30, 1926, where she spent her first 18 years on a farm with her family and attending local schools. The family has a charming photo of Margie sitting in the grass with her long ball gown spread out around her when she was voted queen of the prom her junior year. Marge lettered in G.A.A. in 1940, qualifying her admission into Eau Claire Teachers College for the ensuing four years where she received her bachelor's degree.
Beyond college she earned the credits for her Master's. Margie's career started in 1945 in a one room school house in Wisconsin. With only ten students and no staff, she stoked the fire and paid her students with war bond saving stamps to do custodial work. Her father co-signed for a 29 Model-A Coupe with a rumble seat as her first car. On weekends she drove 35 miles to be with family and returned Sunday afternoons, careful to leave before dark as she would pass through a Native American reservation causing her to be wary as a single young lady. She reminisced her only source of heat was off the engine through a four inch opening accessible at the floor boards. She moved to Oregon in 1950 to be near her parents, siblings, and extended family. She continued teaching in Mehama, Gates, and Mill City. She married H. Richard (Dick) Parker on November 7, 1953, and they raised their daughters in Gates, Mill City, and Albany. In 1970 they moved to Albany where she taught at Lafayette Elementary until 1977, then on to South Shore Elementary, receiving distinguished teacher of the year in 1979 as one of five selected from the Albany School District. She retired in June of 1986. Her philosophy was to provide students with a good educational background, good habits of responsibility, to attain a positive image of themselves, and a good outlook on life. Her message was so successful, parents often requested she teach the younger siblings and over the years taught her students' children as well. Margie and Dick moved to Green Valley, Arizona, in 1992.
A lover of music and blessed with a gifted voice, Margie enjoyed singing in school and church choirs throughout her years and played piano. While In Green Valley, Margie embarked on learning the organ as Green Valley offered a robust Lowrey training program that became a large part of her life. She joined a volunteer team of 35 called LIFE whose goal was to add sparkle and a rekindling of fond memories by providing music to others in nursing homes, select restaurants, and shopping malls. Members took turns providing organ selections heavy on toe-tapping tunes from the 30's to 40's, Latin music considering they were close to the Mexico border, and patriotic tunes, much enjoyed by our veterans. Whatever cash donations they received, they used to assemble holiday goody baskets for unassuming residents in their area. Margie was also part of a select group of five women ages 70 to 92 who met monthly to host a coffee in their home, the hostess would play for the others, and then they'd go out for lunch. They humorously called themselves the "G-strings." Over the years she accumulated enough "Lowrey" points by taking lessons, performing, purchasing music, and by continually upgrading her organ, earning her the privilege of having the famous Dennis Awe perform a private Christmas concert in her home for her and invited guests.
Dick passed away in 2002 and in 2005 she remarried Philip Pitzer, who passed in 2017. Margie and Philip moved to Oregon in 2014 to be closer to family. Once back in Oregon, Margie gave private recitals by request where she resided at Brookdale Independent Living. When lockdowns ensued, her fellow residents requested she play with her door open and she did right up to a week before her passing. These past six and a half years, her Brookdale friendships bloomed, and staff, servers, and managers became a second family to her. Margie was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for 58 years, attending meetings wherever she resided as often as possible. The mission of DKG is an international society promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education, impacting education worldwide. She leaves behind daughters Jeri Saboe, Albany, Lynda Poe, Corvallis, and Lynette Clark, Lincoln City, all of Oregon. She was blessed with five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. There are no plans for a memorial service at this time.