October 13, 1940 — July 30, 2018
Margie Marshall, age 77, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away on July 30, 2018.
She was born to the late Wesley and Fannie Haught on October 13, 1940 in Bernalillo, New Mexico.
She attended high school at Oakland and graduated in 1958.
She married Roy Duane Marshall on May 10, 1958 in Reno, Nevada. They bought a house on 35 acres and lived in Marion, Oregon until 1991, when they moved to their ranch in Dillard.
Margie enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother to her two children and worked part-time at ATI Wah Chang.
Her favorite hobbies included spoiling her cats, gardening, and hunting and fishing with her family. The cougar she killed in the 80's is in the state record book.
Margie had a big heart and was always willing to do whatever was necessary to help others. Her volunteer activities included helping the Cascade Cougar Foundation, Girl Scouts, Cascade High School and the local VFW Chapter with various functions. Margie also hosted the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the ranch and baking her famous Blueberry Pies and German Chocolate Cakes.
Margie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roy; son, Butch (Terrie) Marshall; and daughter, Rhonda Marshall (Mike Bradetich). She is also survived by many friends and remembered as Grandma to the many kids in her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Levi.
Per Margie's wishes there will be a celebration of life and potluck from 2 to 6 p.m. on September 8 at their home in Dillard.
