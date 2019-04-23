July 31, 1936 — March 11, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of former Corvallis resident Margie McDdonald on March 11, 2019 in Sequim, Washington.
She is survived by her four children, Brian, Kevin, Karen, and Darren; three grandchildren, AJ, Justin and Helen; and her sisters, Bette Plasket and Glena Bushnell.
Margie moved to Corvallis in the summer of 1968 from Port Angeles with her husband, J. Arlen McDonald, who proceeded in death February 2015, and her four young children.
She was a classically trained pianist who became a master pianist under the instruction of Sherborne Zollman. Margie lived in Bazas, France in 1958 where her husband was stationed in the Army. They, along with their first born, Brian, traveled to the World's Fair in Brussels, Belgium. Margie enjoyed her time in Europe and taught English to the local residents.
Margie is remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who established many lifelong friendship during her time in Corvallis from 1968 to 1986. Following the raising of her children, who all graduated from Crescent Valley High, she went to work as a Seed Analyst at Oregon State Seed Lab until she moved back to Sequim, Washington to retire in 1986.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 4th at St Andrews Episcopal Church at 510 East Park Avenue in Port Angeles, Washington, followed by a reception at the Red Lion Inn.