April 4, 1928 – June 8, 2020

Margery Elizabeth (Smith) Wyatt, 92, of Lebanon, passed away on June 8, 2020.

She was born in Bray Mills, Oregon on April 4, 1928.

Margery married Oscar Wyatt on December 23, 1947 in Bend, Oregon and they remained married until his death in 2008. After living a few years in Gilchrist they settled in Lebanon and raised four kids.

Margery worked in childcare and then at LBCC Lebanon Center in the custodial department.

Margery loved books, painting, embroidery, cats, and spending time at the beach with her family.

Oscar and brother Harry preceded her in death.

She is survived by son Terry Wyatt and wife Debbie, daughters Kathy Clark and husband Robert, Patsy Wilkinson and husband Bruce, and Sherry Barker, she also had 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 19th at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon Oregon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SafeHaven Humane Society 3220 Old Hwy 34, Tangent, Oregon 97389.