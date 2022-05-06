 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret W. Bristow

October 22, 1925 - April 29, 2022

Margaret W. Bristow, 96, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 9th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10th at Gilliland Cemetery.

