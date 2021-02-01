May 7, 1925 - January 28 2021

Margaret Ruth Peters, 95, of Lebanon passed away Thursday at 12 a.m. under the light of a full moon, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born in Grand Ronde, where she resided for a portion of her life. Margaret and her family moved around Oregon until settling in Lebanon where she resided for the rest of her life with her loving husband, and 6 surviving children.

Margaret worked a handful of jobs but she will be remembered as a caring homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She married her husband Henry D. Peters Jr. after his honorable discharge from the military and celebrated 62 loving years of marriage until Henry passed away in the same home that she chose to reside in for the rest of her life.

She is survived by sons Lavern, Norman, Jim and Deitz Peters; daughters Merlene Bennett and Marsha Drum; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren all residing near Lebanon.

She is preceded in death by her husband Henry; her parents; her daughter Nona; seven brothers, and two sisters.

A viewing is being held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, at the Huston-Jost Funeral Home.