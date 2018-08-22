January 11, 1929 — August 19, 2018
Margaret Mary “Peggy” Lindsey passed away peacefully on August 19, 2018 with friends and family at her side.
She was born at the St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut to Alphonse and Margery (Newton) Fontaine, the fourth of nine children. She graduated from Tunxis High School in Windsor, Connecticut where she was a top student that excelled in sports including hockey.
Following school Margaret worked for the phone company as a “cord board operator” supervisor.
She met M. Paul Lindsey who was stationed in Groton, Connecticut and was married May 11, 1950. The couple lived in Gronville, Washington until Paul’s discharge from service. They lived in Connecticut and Michigan before moving to San Louis Opisos where they had a daughter and later Pomona, California where they had four boys. In 1970 the family moved to Lebanon to be closer to friends.
Peggy enjoyed fishing and camping with her kids and the outdoors. She was a homemaker that always loved family, her kids, grandkids and good friends.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and taught CCD class for a number of years at St. Edwards Catholic Church. She was a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Margaret was a prayerful woman who will be always remembered for her love of faith and family.
Margaret is survived by children, Steve Lindsey of Albany, Renee Lindsey, Anthony “Tony” Lindsey and wife Carol, Andrew Lindsey, John Lindsey and wife Linda, all of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and sisters, Ann and Ruth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Eugene, John, Rene, Robert and sister, Joan.
Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 24, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, with funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. After mass, a luncheon will be held at the church, followed by a graveside service at IOOF Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to St Edward Catholic Church in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.